'James Bond' Makers On Lookout For '30 Something' Actor To Lead Franchise; Here's Why

James Bond makers will soon be starting the hunt for the next 007 following Daniel Craig's retirement with last year's No Time To Die. While names of many notable stars including Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy, Richard Madden and more came to the forefront to be the next James Bond, makers revealed the casting hasn't commenced yet.

Longtime Bond producer Michael G. Wilson also mentioned that they won't be considering 'young actors' and are instead on the lookout for a '30-something' seasoned star. Wilson explained that Bond's a veteran and hence looking at younger stars didn't work out.

New James Bond will be a '30 something' seasoned actor

In a conversation with Deadline, Michael G. Wilson mentioned, "We've tried looking at younger people in the past. But trying to visualize it doesn't work. Remember, Bond's already a veteran. He's had some experience. He's a person who has been through the wars, so to speak. He's probably been in the SAS or something."

Wilson continued, "He isn't some kid out of high school that you can bring in and start off. That's why it works for a 30-something."

Makers' preference to cast a seasoned actor has been well-known in the past, especially when Tom Holland revealed that his idea of a young James Bond movie was rejected. In an earlier interview with Total Film, the Spider-Man star said he came up with the idea of James Bond's origin story, which would have made way for a younger actor.

He added, "It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested."

Bond producers Wilson and Barbara Broccoli revealed they're still working on pitching actors for the part, with Idris Elba being their top pick. For the unversed, Daniel Craig was a part of the franchise for 15 years and ended his stint with the 2021 film No Time To Die. He became the sixth actor to play Bond in the Eon series.

(IMAGE: AP)