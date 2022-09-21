'James Bond' Makers Share Update In Their Search For New Spy: 'It’s Going To Be...'

Soon after Daniel Craig bid farewell to his famous British spy character, James Bond fans were eager to know who would take forward the legacy. Craig was a part of the franchise for 15 years and ended his stint with the 2021 film No Time To Die. As the makers of the film franchise are still looking for a new actor, a list of celebrities has come out who are being considered for the role of 007. The makers recently shared some updates on their search for the new Bond and revealed that the actor would have to stick around for over a decade.

According to a report by Variety, James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson are currently busy with the preparation for the 60th anniversary of the franchise. However, their search for a new Bond is still happening in the background.

James Bond makers open up about their search for new 007

During their chat with the publication, the producers said it is still early to claim who will land the role. As Idris Elba was speculated to be one of the top choices for the part, he recently revealed he was not considering taking it up. Broccoli and Wilson also mentioned that they are fond of Elba, but they shared their major concern before choosing to get an actor to sign for the part.

Broccoli revealed that they are not looking for an actor to play the role for a few years. Explaining the statement, Wilson revealed that the next Bond will have to commit for over a decade.

He said, "And when we cast Bond, it’s a 10-, 12-year commitment. So he’s probably thinking, ‘Do I really want that thing? Not everybody wants to do that. It was hard enough getting [Daniel Craig to do it]. And he was in his early 30s at the time!" he added.

