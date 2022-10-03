James Bond Producer Felt 'very Sad' After 'distressing' Encounter With Amy Winehouse

James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently narrated her 'distressing' encounter with the late Amy Winehouse, who died at the age of 27 after battling addiction issues. Broccoli met Winehouse in order to discuss the possibility of the singer recording the theme song for Quantum of Solace. In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Barbara said she felt sad seeing Amy in a 'very fragile' emotional state and that her heart went out to the singer.

James Bond speaks about her encounter with late Amy Winehouse

Recalling her interaction with Winehouse, Barbara told the publication, "Well, that was a very, very distressing meeting. She was not at her best and my heart really went out to her." The producer added, "She was very fragile emotionally, and you know, you understood how she could create such moving material because she has a great depth of feeling and it was very, very tragic."

The James Bond boss expressed grief over losing an 'incredible talent and incredible voice'. She concluded, "What an incredible person she was. And it was very, very sad." The track for which Amy was approached came to be known as Another Way To Die. It was eventually recorded by Jack White and Alicia Keys.

Amy Winehouse passed away in 2011 from overdose, with her post-mortem revealing she was 5 times over the legal drink and drive limit.

Fifty Shades director to helm a biopic on Amy Winehouse

Sam Taylor-Johnson, best known for Nowhere Boy and Fifty Shades of Grey, will be helming a biopic about singer and close friend Amy. The project has been titled Back to Black, drawing inspiration from the late singer's multiple Grammy-winning studio album. Variety earlier reported that actor Marisa Abela is the frontrunner to play Winehouse. Back to Black is penned by Matt Greenhalgh, Taylor-Johnson's Nowhere Boy collaborator.

(IMAGE: AP)