James Bond Producer Reveals How She Convinced Daniel Craig To Return For 'No Time To Die'

One of the producers of the James Bond franchise, Barbara Broccoli, recently revealed how she convinced Daniel Craig to return for 2021's No Time To Die. The actor played the role of an iconic British superspy in 2006's Casino Royale, followed by Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die. It is pertinent to note that the 25th Bond movie ended with the death of Craig's character after the villain, Lyutsifer Safin (Rami Malek) infects him with nanobots.

James Bond producer talks about Daniel Craig

Now, on latest episode of The Empire Film Podcast, Chris Hewitt marked the 60th anniversary of the James Bond franchise as he interviewed producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson during which the former revealed how she convinced Daniel Craig to return for No Time To Die. In order to persuade the actor to come back, Broccoli said that she needed to give him some time between the filming of Spectre and No Time to Die.

"[The idea of killing of Craig’s Bond] came up again when we were making Spectre. ‘Cause he said, “you know, this is it. I don’t wanna do any more. I think we should kill me off.” And we said, “mmm, don’t think so.” Particularly ‘cause we wanted him to do another one. And so we had the ending in that where he threw his gun away and he was gonna go off and live a happy life," said the producer.

She explained, "So sometime after that, when he’d had some rest, I said to him, “you know it’s not the end of the story. You can’t go out like that. It’s a great starting place to see Bond in retirement and how would he deal with it. So let’s think about that.” And he said, “OK I’ll give it some thought."

After Craig's exit from the popular franchise, makers are now on the lookout for a new face to take on the international spy role. Jacob Elordi, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and other actors have been mentioned in rumours, but producer Barbara Broccoli has said that it will take time to find Craig's replacement.

IMAGE: Instagram/@NoTimeToDie