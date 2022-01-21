James Bond Producer Says She Would Love To Get Female Director On Board For Next 007 Film

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die released globally last year and amassed positive reviews. The movie also marked Daniel Craig's last film as the British M16 agent and ever since the topic of who could be the new Bond has kept fans hooked. However, the producer of the franchise, Barbara Broccoli, has now given hint at who could be the next director of the James Bond film.

James Bond producer wants next 007 movie to be directed by female filmmaker

During The Deadline: Crew Call podcast, long-time James Bond movie producer Barbara Broccoli revealed more details about who could be the next director for the 007 franchise. The producer was asked when could audiences expect to see a female director. Broccoli responded and said that she would love to have a female director and that search to follow-up No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga would start soon.

She said, "I’d love to have a female [director]. We’d love to do that. I’d love to have a female director. We’ll have to see what happens, we’ll start the process sometime this year I guess, and we’ll see where it takes us."

James Bond producers on finding Daniel Craig's replacement

Previously, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson opened up about the prospect of replacing Daniel Craig. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s, the half-siblings and heads of Bond outfit Eon Productions were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s 007. To which Broccoli said, "Oh God no, we’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future." Meanwhile, Wilson added, "He’s been such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible."

Actors like Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavil, Rege Jean Page, and Cillian Murphy are the top contenders for the role of James Bond. Broccoli during an interview with Deadline revealed that the makers had a conversation with Idris. She said, "Well, we know Idris, we’re friends with him, and he’s a magnificent actor. And, you know, it’s been part of the conversation, but it’s always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat."

(Image: Instagram/@007)