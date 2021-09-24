James Bond Star Daniel Craig Made Honorary Commander In British Royal Navy

Daniel Craig who is awaiting the release of his latest James Bond film, No Time to Die, has achieved a special feat. Daniel Craig who will be seen playing the titular role in the film has been appointed honorary Commander in the United Kingdom’s Royal Navy. The official Twitter handle of James Bond shared the news on the micro-blogging site while expressing his ‘honour’ and ‘privilege.’ Daniel Craig’s new James Bond film, No Time to Die, is all set to release in Indian cinemas on September 30. The official James Bond Twitter page shared Daniel Craig’s photo in the Royal Navy uniform and wrote, “Daniel Craig has been made an honorary Commander in the Royal Navy. Commander Craig said: ‘I am truly privileged and honoured to be appointed the rank of Honorary Commander in the senior service."

First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said in a press statement that: “I am delighted to welcome honorary Commander Daniel Craig to the Royal Navy. Our honorary officers act as ambassadors and advocates for the Service, sharing their time and expertise to spread the message about what our global, modern, and ready Royal Navy is doing around the world.” Daniel Craig is well known for being Commander Bond for the last 15 years.

With the release date of the film No Time To Die inching closer, the actor is busy promoting his film. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die will continue the thrilling journey of Craig chasing a villain who has kidnapped a scientist. Touted as one of the longest-running James Bond films clocking in at a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes, the movie will also feature Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Lea Seydoux, Christoph Waltz, and Ana de Armas.

Delayed due to the pandemic on multiple occasions, the film is scheduled to be released in U.S. theatres on October 8. Before No Time to Die, the lead actor has played James Bond in Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.No Time To Die will be Daniel Craig's final outing as the British spy, James Bond. The trailer of the upcoming release was dropped last year in September.

Image: Twitter/@007