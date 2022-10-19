James Bond star Daniel Craig has added another feather to his embellished cap after he was conferred with Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George, an honour which he was bestowed upon his reel character in 007. The 54-year-old star received the honour from the Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, at an investiture ceremony held at Windsor Castle.

The announcement about the honour was made by the official Twitter handle of The Royal Family. They used a famous phrase from the Bond movies as they shared a photo of Craig's appearance at the castle: "We've been expecting you," they captioned the picture.

Daniel Craig receives great honour by Royal Family

Given the actor's illustrious years in cinema and all the films that he has been a part of, Craig received the award for his services to film and theater as part of Queen Elizabeth's annual New Year's honors list. The actor who made his debut as the spy in 2006's Casino Royale and played Bond for the last time in No Time To Die, received thunderous applause from the spectators present at the ceremony.

We’ve been expecting you…



🎖️The Princess Royal presents Daniel Craig with The Order of St Michael and St George - the same honour held by his character James Bond - in recognition of his outstanding contribution to film and theatre. pic.twitter.com/X20TP6BogL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 18, 2022

Apart from this, the actor was also named ​​an honorary officer of the United Kingdom's Royal Navy. With that appointment, Craig also followed in the footsteps of Bond, who is a Royal Navy commander in the series.

In 2012, Craig memorably starred alongside Queen Elizabeth in a clip that aired during the opening ceremony for the 2012 Olympics in London. After Craig's character was summoned to Buckingham Palace, he escorted her out along the corridors before stunt actors playing the pair helicoptered across London.

After Craig's exit from the popular franchise, makers are now on the lookout for a new face to take on the international spy role. Jacob Elordi, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and other actors have been mentioned in rumours, but producer Barbara Broccoli has said that it will take time to find Craig's replacement.

