'James Bond' Tribute To 'Encanto' Song Performance; Here's What To Expect From Oscars 2022

The latest edition of the Oscars is all set to take place later in March, with fans excited to witness who wins it big at the celebrated award event. Oscars 2022, which will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, has films like The Power of the Dog, Dune, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story battle it out with a maximum number of nominations.

Apart from crowing the well-deserving, the 94th Academy Awards will also have an interesting lineup of events including the first live performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto, Disney’s animated musical. There will also be tributes to James Bond as well as the 1972 crime thriller The Godfather, which is turning 50 this year.

Oscar 2022 lineup: From tribute to James Bond to Encanto song performance

Encanto, which has also earned a nod under the best-animated film category, chronicles a Colombian family who resides in a magical house. We Don’t Talk About Bruno comes as a ballad from the film, which has topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks.

The musical masterpiece wasn't even in the running for the best original song at the Oscars since Disney decided to instead submit the love song Dos Oruguitas. The Academy Award producers then decided to showcase the first live musical of We Don’t Talk About Bruno owing to its immense popularity.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical genius who wrote Encanto's tracks, defended Disney's Dos Oruguitas nomination. Talking to Variety, she said, "When those are the parameters, you have to pick the thing that best exemplifies the spirit of the movie, and it contains all of it inside this song – as opposed to a journey of a particular character.

The official Twitter handle of the Academy Awards shared a brief teaser, revealing the interesting lineup and wrote, "We don't talk about Bruno...except at this year's #Oscars". Take a look.

The event is scheduled to be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles in the United States of America on Sunday, March 27. The awards, which will be telecast live from 8 PM as per EDT, will be screened in over 200 countries across the world.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @THEACADEMY)