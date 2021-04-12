James Bond's No Time To Die: All You Need To Know About The Cast, Release And Plot Details

James Bond's No Time To Die is set to arrive in theatres on October 8, 2021, after a series of delays since its first slated release date in April 2020, following the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie which is the 25th instalment of the franchise is directed by Cary Fukunaga, with Daniel Craig set to return as James Bond, along with an ensemble cast. Read along to find out other details about the upcoming movie.

All you need to know about James Bond's No Time To Die

The action and adventure film comes five years after Ernst Stavro Blofeld was captured and James Bond has left active service. Now in the upcoming film, a scientist named Valdo Obruchev has gone missing and to look for him, James Bond’s friends and CIA officer Felix Leiter ask James Bond to help in finding him. No Time to Die will fare around Bond, as he goes on to look for Obruchev and save him.

The ensemble cast of the upcoming film will include Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Lashana Lynch as Nomi, Ben Whishaw as Q, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Christoph Waltz as Ernst Stavro Blofeld, Ralph Fiennes as M, Ana de Armas as Paloma, Rory Kinnear as Bill Tanner, Dali Benssalah as Primo, David Dencik as Valdo Obruchev and Billy Magnussen as Logan Ash along with Craig.

The film No Time to Die will be released on September 30, 2021, in the United Kingdom and on October 8, 2021, in the United States. The length of the film will be 163 minutes. Cary Joji Fukunaga directed it. produced it. did the screenplay of the film No Time to Die. Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Cary Joji Fukunaga gave the story of the film No Time to Die. composed the music in the upcoming film No Time to Die. The movie will have a 163-minute long screenplay, which has been written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The music for the movie will be composed by Hans Zimmer, while the banners Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Eon Productions are backing it. No Time To Die has Linus Sandgren as its cinematographer, with Elliot Graham and Tom Cross as editors. The movie will be distributed by United Artists Releasing in North America, while Universal Pictures distributes it internationally.