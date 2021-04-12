James Bond's 'No Time To Die' Funny New Nemesis Teased By Dermot O'Leary At BAFTA Awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards recently concluded its latest edition. Like other events, it had a different ring due to coronavirus or COVID-19 safety protocols. But the host of the night Dermot O’Leary kept the humour going. When getting a chance, he even poked fun at new James Bond’s No Time to Die nemesis.

Dermot O’Leary pokes fun at Daniel Craig’s 'No Time to Die' villain

The upcoming edition of the James Bond film series will mark Daniel Craig’s last outing as agent 007. However, the movie is having difficulties finding the light of the day in the midst of the pandemic which has led to several delays. This Morning presenter got a scope for a joke about the postponed release date at BAFTA Awards 2021.

The lockdown in the United Kingdom has begun to easy from April 12, 2021. Talking about the news, Dermot O’Leary pointed out the positive sides of lockdown end as people can now go out and roam to any place. He mentioned that everyone can finally get to see James Bond’s No Time to Die’s greatest nemesis – the release date.

No Time to Die was originally scheduled to premiere in November 2019, but was postponed to February 2020, and then to April 2020 after the departure of Danny Boyle as the director. The worldwide release in April was cancelled due to the early outbreak of COVID-19. The virus spread globally in March resulting in the shutdown of cinemas and the delay of movies.

No Time to Die got a new release date of November 2020. However, the pandemic still haunted many key markets and the date was changed. The film was shifted to April 2, 2021 slot which eventually got postponed again as the US theatres did not have much demand. No Time to Die is currently set to arrive on October 8, 2021, in the US, and on September 30, 2021, in the UK.

Directed Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reprise their roles from previous films. The new additions to the franchise are Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen. The plot shows agent 007 leaving active service. After five years of rest, he is approached by an old friend and a CIA officer, Felix Leiter. He seeks help from the retired agent. James Bond agrees and has to face dangers which he has never seen before.

Promo Image Source: 007 and dermotoleary Instagram