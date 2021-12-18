James Bond's 'Spectre' To 'Moonraker', 23 Titles From Bond Universe To Surface On Amazon

Amazon Prime Video recently announced a list of some of the much-loved films from the iconic James Bond franchise to be premiering on the service. A total of 23 feature films will be made available for Amazon Prime Video subscribers to stream some of the iconic James Bond movies during the holidays. The iconic movies will include the very first James Bond film Dr No in 1962, Casino Royale 2006, From Russia With Love 1963, The Spy Who Loved Me 1977, The Man With The Golden Gun 1974, On Her Majesty's Secret Service 1969, and many more. The movies are set to surface on Amazon Prime Video on 18 December 2021.

Audiences across the globe can sit back and watch death-defying stunts and action sequences shot in the backdrop of the most picturesque locations. Be it Goldfinger, Le Chiffre, Blofeld, Bond on the back of the latest gadgets and gizmos, and not to forget his lavish cars, will delight viewers as the suave spy gets the better of his arch nemeses. And rest assured that when he does, he’ll have his iconic vodka martini always ‘shaken, and not stirred’.

List of all James Bond films to surface on Amazon Prime Video

The Bond legacy has been portrayed by some of the most admirable and versatile actors in Hollywood. A total of seven actors have portrayed Bond in films such as Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. James Bond film series is one of the long-running franchises and has received critical acclaim and much fanfare from across the world through the years and continues to remain a fan favourite.

The latest movie in the franchise is No Time To Die which is the twenty-fifth in the James Bond series. The movie also marked Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as the British MI6 agent James Bond. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the movie also included actors who reprised their roles from previous films namely Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear, Ralph Fiennes, and some others. the movie was released this year on 30 September and became the third highest-grossing film of 2021.

