'He Needed To Die': James Cameron Has A Scientific Study To Prove Jack's Death In Titanic

Filmmaker James Cameron claimed there was no way that both lead characters of his classic film, 'Titanic' could have survived on the floating door as he conducted a 'scientific study' to bring the long-term debated topic to an end.

For years, 'Titanic' movie lovers have long argued that Rose's character, portrayed by Kate Winslet, should have made some space for Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) on that floating piece of wood after Titanic's sinking. In the end, Rose, who sat on the door, gets saved while Jack, dies in the icy Atlantic waters.

Titanic team did a forensic analysis to justify climax of 1997 film

In 2019, Cameron termed Jack's death as an "artistic choice", that had nothing to do with the physics of two people fitting on the door, recently said the team later did a thorough forensic analysis to justify the climax of the cult film.

"We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all," Cameron said.

"We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we're going to do a little special on it that comes out in February," Titanic film director told tabloid newspaper The Toronto Sun.

The special's February release is slated to be out with a 4K restoration of Titanic that will release in February 2023. Cameron also said, for the analysis, they took two stunt people with the same body mass aligning with the characters of Jack and Rose. "And we put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive," he added.

"Jack needed to die in the 1997 film," argued the filmmaker, whose latest release Avatar: The Way of Water hit the screens on Friday. "It's like Romeo and Juliet. It's a movie about love and sacrifice and mortality. Love is measured by sacrifice... Maybe after 25 years, I won't have to deal with this anymore,” Cameron said.