James Cameron 'mourns' Films He Doesn't Get To Make; 'Our Time As Artists Is Finite'

James Cameron recently shared his thought about the other projects he had to put on hold in order to complete 'Avatar: The Way of Water.' In a recent interview, the filmmaker said that he always mourns the stories he couldn't tell because of 'Avatar.'

Speaking to Empire magazine, the 'Titanic' filmmaker said, "The world of Avatar is so sprawling that I can tell most of the stories I want to tell within it and try many of the stylistic techniques that I hope to explore. And secondly, yes... our time as artists is finite. I will always mourn some of the stories that I don't get to make."

However, Cameron confessed that when other directors desire to explore some of his ideas, it makes him very happy.

"I get great satisfaction when other directors want to explore some of my ideas like Kathryn Bigelow did with Strange Days, and Robert Rodriguez did when I passed him the baton on Alita: Battle Angel. I look forward to more collaborations in the future with directors I admire," said Cameron.

'Avatar 2' box office collection: Film crosses $1 billion in ticket sales in 2 weeks

The Avatar sequel has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie to cross the coveted box office milestone this year, reports Variety.

Only three movies made more than $1 billion this year, according to Variety. Along with the 'Avatar' sequel, other titles on the list include 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

Since the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' in 2021, 'The Way of Water' has earned this sum of money the fastest.