James Cameron Reveals 'Avatar 2' To See Clan Of Reef-dwelling Na'vi; Sets To Be Underwater

Oscar winner James Cameron recently has talked about his much-awaited follow-up to his 2009's blockbuster release, Avatar, which has been slated for release next year. The filmmaker that the sequel film would be set primarily underwater, requiring years of technological research and months of training actors to hold their breath for lengths leaving audience in splits.

During his interview with Entertainment Weekly recently, Cameron opened up about the plot of the film. He stated that the film is set about 14 years after the original one.

James Cameron reveals if Avatar didn't make much money, they would never make the follow-up

The filmmaker, who began planning the sequel all by himself in the year 2012, brought the writing team on board in 2012, who helped him outline four stories that would stretch across Pandora's diverse geography and further continue the first superhit film's tale of man versus nature.

Avatar's sequel went on floors in the year 2017, with a story that is set about 14 years after the original. The film will show former human soldier Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, and Na'vi warrior Neytiri (essayed by Zoe Saldana) have settled down and started a family. The film will follow on their preteen offspring.

Speaking about the upcoming film, producer Jon Landau explained that the film will depict 'the lengths parents will go through to keep that family together and keep them safe.' He said that he always says that 'Jim's films have universal themes, and there is no more universal theme than family.'

The makers revealed that both the follow-ups- Avatar 2 and 3 are mostly set in and around the ocean. It will introduce a new clan of reef-dwelling Na'vi called the Metkayina. The producer described the new tropical beaches and shores of Pandora as a seaside paradise, 'Bora Bora on steroids.'

Cameron admitted that if his fantastic tropical saga of blue-skinned aliens and environmental messaging 'had not made so much money', they'd never do this, because 'it is kind of crazy.'

The Golden Globe Awards winning director, who has advocated for ocean conservation, has completed a record-breaking journey to the bottom of the Marina Trench in the year 2012. Speaking about it, he revealed that he does the 'ocean thing' when he is not making films. He added that if he could combine his 'two greatest loves- one of which is ocean exploration and the other, feature filmmaking', he would definitely go ahead.

James Cameron also talked about the pressure on big-budget films post the impact of the COVID pandemic and streaming. He stated that the big issue is if they are going to make any money, because 'big and expensive films have got to make a lot of money.' The Titanic director said that today we are in a 'new world post-COVID, post-streaming' and maybe those numbers will never be seen again. He described it as a 'big roll of the dice.'

