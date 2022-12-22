James Cameron Reveals He Shot 'Avatar' Sequels Together To Avoid 'Stranger Things' Effect

James Cameron recently revealed that he shot all his Avatar sequels together to avoid the 'Stranger Things' effect. Opening up about the plausible reason for filming all three films together, James shared that he didn't want the audience to feel alienated from the characters because of the gap between the releases of the sequels, where the actors would age in real life.

Elaborating on the same in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker opened up about the making of Avatar 3 and 4 and said, "I love Stranger Things, but you get the Stranger Things effect where they're supposed to still be in high school, and they look like they're 27. Jack Champion shot up like a weed when we were with him. We shot with Jack when he was 14 and 15, almost up to 16. So we were shooting him over an 18-month period."

Owing to Avatar's success, James Cameron signed a contract with 20th Century Fox to produce 4 sequels. The first sequel, 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' released on December 16. Avatar 3, 4, and 5 are scheduled to release in 2024, 2026, and 2028, respectively.

How James Cameron resumed the film's production amid covid-19

Further, James Cameron shared that he thought his plan to film all the sequels together would never materialise as the production had come to a halt for a period of 6 months during the pandemic. The filmmaker said, "I was imagining scenarios where we don't go back to work for a year and a half, and we're completely screwed because he's aged out, and then we have to go back and reshoot with another guy. It was like, 'Just hand me the shotgun.'"

He added, "But fortunately, it didn't work out that way. We were able to appeal to the New Zealand government to let in a small group of our key actors so that we could bring the production back."

About James Cameron's Avatar

James Cameron, who is well-known for his 1997 film 'Titanic,' released the first 'Avatar' film in 2009. 'Avatar' became the highest-grossing film of the time until the title was clinched by Anthony and Joe Russo's 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame.'