James Cameron Says 10 Minutes Of Gun Violence Was Edited Out Of 'Avatar 2'

James Cameron, the director of the epic movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has revealed that at least 10 minutes of the film was edited out as he did not want to glorify gun violence. In a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, James Cameron said that he cut out some gun violence parts as he 'wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness'.

He said, “I actually cut about 10 minutes of the movie targeting gunplay action. I wanted to get rid of some of the ugliness, to find a balance between light and dark. You have to have conflict, of course.”

Cameron added, “Violence and action are the same thing, depending on how you look at it. This is the dilemma of every action filmmaker, and I’m known as an action filmmaker.”

Avatar 2 box office collection: Film crosses $1 billion in ticket sales in 2 weeks

The Avatar sequel has sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales in just 14 days, becoming the fastest movie to cross the coveted box office milestone this year, reports Variety.

Only three films released in 2022 managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark. Apart from 'The Way of Water', the other two are Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick' (which took 31 days to clear the benchmark) and the Chris Pratt-led 'Jurassic World Dominion' (which took more than four months to join the club).

James Cameron's long-delayed sequel to the 2009 'Avatar' -- which remains the top grosser of all time with box office pickings totalling $2.97 billion worldwide -- has so far generated $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global tally to $1.025 billion.

According to the report, the film has surpassed 'Jurassic World Dominion' as the second highest-grossing movie of the year, and it's the third highest of the pandemic era.

