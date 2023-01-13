James Cameron Says Leonardo DiCaprio Thought 'Titanic' Was Boring

Amid the massive success of James Cameron's 'Avatar' sequel, he spoke about his other hit 'Titanic'. The filmmaker revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio, who got his big break from 'Titanic', wasn't sure about playing the role of 'Jack Dawson'.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Golden Globes 2023, Cameron said he had to convince the Oscar-winning actor to take the role that made his way to superstardom. "He didn't want to do a leading man," recalls Cameron. "I had to really twist his arm to be in the movie. He didn't want to do it. He thought it was boring."

The 68-year-old director said while DiCaprio eventually "accepted the part" of the ill-fated Jack, it was "only when I convinced him that it was actually a difficult challenge."

"It didn't surprise me, first of all, that he's made a lot of authentic choices going forward," Cameron added. "And secondly, I never doubted his talent."

James Cameron 'had to talk' Leonardo DiCaprio into taking Jack's role

Cameron recently told Deadline he "can't imagine that film" without its two leading stars: DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, who played the famous role of 'Rose'.

"I think about that casting Leonardo and Kate in Titanic. Leo, the studio didn't want him; I had to fight for him," the director said in an interview about his career and his new movie, 'Avatar: The Way of Water', which has crossed the $1 billion mark in ticket sales.

"Kate really liked him. And then Leonardo decided he didn't want to make the movie. So then I had to talk him into it," Cameron explained.

Cameron further said that 'Titanic' "wouldn't have been that film" if DiCaprio had decided not to take his role as Jack or if anything with the production had come together differently.

'Titanic' to re-release in theatres for film's 25th anniversary

'Titanic' is all set for a re-release in theatres as part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations. 'Titanic' was released in December 1997 and is one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

It received 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Director and Visual Effects out of its 14 nominations. 'Titanic' was written, co-produced and co-edited by James Cameron.

The epic film will now return to theatres with a 4K, 3D and HDR remastered version. It will release on February 10, 2023.

