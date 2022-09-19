James Cameron Shares Reason Behind Re-releasing 'Avatar', Says It's For The New Generation

Celebrated filmmaker James Cameron is all set to bring the sequel to his most successful science fiction film Avatar, after 12 years. The upcoming film Avatar: The Way Of Water is currently a few weeks away from its release and the makers of the film franchise are re-releasing the first film, but with some adjustments. Cameron recently promised the new re-mastered Avatar will be "better than ever."

James Cameron recently addressed several questions about the film franchise at a global conference with the lead cast, including Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Michelle Rodriguez. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the director and the film's cast shared their experiences with the first film, which came to be a massive success.

During the chat, Cameron opened up about the reason behind re-releasing the re-mastered version of the 2009 film Avatar. The director revealed how it has been 12 years since the film was out and it is very unlikely that the new generation has watched it in the theatre. He further added that he and the film's team made it for a theatrical experience in 3D, which is why the makers have re-mastered the film in 4K. Cameron added the movie is in high-dynamic range and also has 48-frame-per-second sections.

James Cameron reveals the difference between the original and re-mastered Avatar

During the conference, Cameron talked about the re-mastered version of the original movie and revealed that it blew them away. He added the movie will be different for fans claiming that it is looking better.

Cameron said, "It's looking better than it ever looked, even back in its initial release. And there's so many people out there, a whole new kinda generation of film fans coming up. Even if they like the movie on streaming or, you know, Blu-ray or however they saw it, they still haven't really seen the movie the way we intended it to be seen. And, you know we just watched the film recently when we finished the whole remastering process, and it kinda blew us away."

The forthcoming film, Avatar: The Way Of Water, will serve as the official sequel to the 2009 record-breaking movie. The new film will follow the adventures of Jake Neytiri's son. Apart from the old cast, the film will also star Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement and Oona Chaplin. Avatar 2 will hit the theatres on December 16, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@avatar