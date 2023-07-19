James Cameron Weighs In On AI Debate, Recalls Gave Warning In 1984

James Cameron recently hopped on the artificial intelligence debate. While he casted doubt upon AI’s ability to write good scripts, the filmmaker believed it will be a cause of an actual nuclear holocaust. James recalled how he already gave warning about the technology in his 1984 film The Terminator but it wasn’t taken seriously.

James Cameron directed The Terminator featured Arnold Schwarzenegger in the lead role.

The film revolved around an artificially-intelligent defense network known as Skynet.

James Cameron issues warning on AI

In a conversation with CTV News chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos, James talked about the potential dangers of AI. The director said, “You got to follow the money. Who’s building these things? They’re either building it to dominate marketing shares, so you’re teaching it greed, or you’re building it for defensive purposes, so you’re teaching it paranoia." The filmmaker addted that he thinks the weaponization of AI is the biggest danger.

James recalled giving warning about the same in 1984. Obviously, the filmmaker is referring to his 1984 action masterpiece The Terminator, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. The story takes place in a future in which Skynet, an artificially intelligent defence network, has taken control of humanity and grown to be self-aware.

James Cameron on AI replacing writers

James also addressed the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, which heavily emphasises the studio's use of AI. The director added he doesn't believe artificial intelligence has advanced to the point where it will soon replace skilled writers. James went on to add that he doesn’t think that a disembodied mind could regurgitate what other embodied brains have said about their past lives, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality, and then vomit it all in a word salad.