James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' 6th Highest-grossing Film Ever, Overtakes 'Spider-Man' Sequel

Image: AP
James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has replaced Marvel Studio’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to become the 6th highest-grossing film in the world, according to Forbes. James Cameron's film is reportedly a few inches away from earning $2 billion at the global box office.
It was only last weekend when 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped 'Spider-Man: No Way Home’s fifth-weekend collection. The film earned $40 million.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' opened to positive reviews after its release in December. The film has now earned over $1.9 billion at the global box office and is set to cross the $2 billion mark.
Currently, China, France, Germany, South Korea and the UK are the top five markets for 'Avatar'. In the International box office chart, 'Avatar', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens', 'Titanic', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' are in the top 6.
However, 'Avatar 2' has replaced 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as of now. The film, till Sunday, has earned an estimated $1.894 billion at the worldwide box office.
The first part of 'Avatar' was released in 2009 and its sequel titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' released last month during the Christmas holidays. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver in pivotal roles.
Filmmaker James Cameron, while attending the red carpet of Critics Choice Awards 2023 talked about 'Avatar 3' in a hush manner. He said that the third series will have a fire element and two new cultures in Pandora.
"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak," said James Cameron to Deadline.