James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' 6th Highest-grossing Film Ever, Overtakes 'Spider-Man' Sequel

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has replaced Marvel Studio’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to become the 6th highest-grossing film in the world, according to Forbes. James Cameron's film is reportedly a few inches away from earning $2 billion at the global box office.

It was only last weekend when 'Avatar: The Way of Water' topped 'Spider-Man: No Way Home’s fifth-weekend collection. The film earned $40 million.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' opened to positive reviews after its release in December. The film has now earned over $1.9 billion at the global box office and is set to cross the $2 billion mark.

Avatar's record-breaking journey

Currently, China, France, Germany, South Korea and the UK are the top five markets for 'Avatar'. In the International box office chart, 'Avatar', 'Avengers: Endgame', 'Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens', 'Titanic', 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' are in the top 6.

However, 'Avatar 2' has replaced 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as of now. The film, till Sunday, has earned an estimated $1.894 billion at the worldwide box office.

The first part of 'Avatar' was released in 2009 and its sequel titled 'Avatar: The Way of Water' released last month during the Christmas holidays. The film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver in pivotal roles.

Avatar 3 in making

Filmmaker James Cameron, while attending the red carpet of Critics Choice Awards 2023 talked about 'Avatar 3' in a hush manner. He said that the third series will have a fire element and two new cultures in Pandora.



"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak," said James Cameron to Deadline.