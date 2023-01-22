James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' Emerges As The Highest-grossing Hollywood Film In India

James Cameron's 'Avatar The Way of Water' recently created history by emerging as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It has surpassed the overall business of 'Avengers Endgame'. While 'Avatar 2' has done business of ₹368.20 crore so far, 'Avengers Endgame' did business of ₹367 crores.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. Sharing a still from 'Avatar 2', he wrote, "#Avatar2 creates HISTORY… Emerges the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hollywood film in #India by surpassing *lifetime biz* of Avengers Endgame. Avatar 2: ₹ 368.20 cr NBOC #AvengersEndgame: ₹ 367 cr NBOC India biz."

Check out a Tweet below:

He also shared the week-wise breakdown and wrote, "Avatar2 week-wise breakdown…Week 1: ₹182.90 cr, Week 2: ₹98.49 cr, Week 3: ₹54.53 cr, Week 4: ₹21.53 cr, Week 5: ₹9.45 cr, Week 6 [Fri]: ₹1.30 cr. Total: ₹368.20 cr NBOC #India biz. All languages."

Check out the Tweet below:

#Avatar2 week-wise breakdown…

⭐️ Week 1: ₹ 182.90 cr

⭐️ Week 2: ₹ 98.49 cr

⭐️ Week 3: ₹ 54.53 cr

⭐️ Week 4: ₹ 21.53 cr

⭐️ Week 5: ₹ 9.45 cr

⭐️ Week 6 [Fri]: ₹ 1.30 cr

⭐️ Total: ₹ 368.20 cr NBOC#India biz. All languages. #Avatar #AvatarTheWayOfWater — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 21, 2023

Crossing the $1 billion mark

According to a report in Variety, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office in just two weeks and is set to cross the $ 2 billion mark soon.

The film starring Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang created a record for crossing this milestone faster than any of the movie releases in 2022.

'Avatar 3' in making

Filmmaker James Cameron recently attended the red carpet of Critics Choice Awards 2023 and dropped hints about 'Avatar 3'. He said that the third series will have a fire element and two new cultures in Pandora.

"Fire has a symbolic purpose in the film and there’s a culture that is specifically around that concept. That’s probably saying too much as we speak", he told Deadline.