James Cameron's 'Avatar 2' To Release In 2022? 20th Century Studios Confirms The Date

James Cameron's Avatar 2 has been under production for almost a decade since the first two sequels of Avatar was announced in 2010. Avatar 2 was earlier slated to release in 2014 but was delayed due to the highly ambitious scope of the movie and it finally locked the release date for 2020 with Avatar 3 releasing in 2021 and Avatar 4 and 5 in 2024 and 2025. The sequels were further delayed due to the pandemic. The movie is currently planned for a release on December 16, 2022, and the producers of the movie, the 20th Century Studios, confirmed that they are sticking to the 2022 release date.

Avatar 2 to release in 2022

The wait for James Cameron's Avatar 2 has certainly been a long one, with the film and its sequels originally having been announced in 2016. Cameron's movies are known for their advanced technological advancement, and it comes as no surprise that the production of the movies was delayed as the scale of the movies were huge and highly elaborate. Avatar 2 has been delayed several times since its original release date in 2014 and is currently slated to release in December 2022.

Recently, The Hollywood Reporter asked, 20th Century Fox President Steve Asbell if the Avatar 2 will stick to its December 16, 2022, to which Asbell confirmed that the movie was sticking to the 2022 release. He said, "Yes. It will. For real. It’s going to blow people away. You’re not ready for what Jim is doing."

Avatar 2 will follow the journey of Jake Sully and Neytiri (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana) who have formed a family and are doing anything they can to stay together. However, when an old threat returns to finish what they started, they are forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora. The movie's first sequel will reportedly explore the oceans of Pandora and the makers have also developed new technology to film performance capture scenes underwater, a feat never accomplished before. Currently, there are three more sequels of Avatar that are under production and are slated to release in 2024, 2026 and 2028.

Image: Instagram/@avatar_2_2022