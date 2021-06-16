James Corden Receives Backlash After Fans Call A Segment Of His Show Racist

James Corden established himself in the United Kingdom before moving to the United States in 2015 to take over as presenter of The Late Late Show. He's considered one of America's best-known late-night tv personalities having interviewed numerous prominent celebrities and landing important roles in films such as Ocean's 8, Peter Rabbit, and The Prom. It's reasonable to assume Corden has a large following around the world because of his diverse work, but not everybody is pleased with The Late Late Show. Continue reading to learn why fans are enraged with Cordon and are asking for the cancellation of one of the segments of the show.

James Corden's Spill Your Guts segment receives backlash

Hey @JKCorden! Sometimes the foods you feature in your “Spill Your Guts” segment you present as “disgusting” but they’re part of other people’s cultures. You gotta fix that. It’s v racist and hurts people’s feelings. — leah gregg (@leahgregg) June 12, 2021

not cool @jkcorden also racist also helping to foment anti-Asian violence, for laughs. Great https://t.co/1dswcZEkUa — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) June 13, 2021

comparison of “gross” food segments on tv



james corden: actual asian delicacies

jimmy fallon: cupcake with dog food



it’s pretty simple to not be racist… — krissy🍀#savemanifest (@krissyy_elyse) June 15, 2021

Hi James Corden and Jimmy, remember you did the Spill Your Guts episode where you called traditional asian cultural food as disgusting? That was racist and othering. https://t.co/BMKZcf1ICZ — tia! (@tiaduong) June 9, 2021

A portion on James Corden's Late Late Show is currently receiving criticism. A petition has been established by viewers requesting that the section Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts be cancelled from the broadcast. Corden challenges celebrity visitors to a round of "truth or dare," in which they must choose from addressing a controversial question or tasting things that Corden believes are nasty or unappetising. Viewers are requesting that the part be eliminated entirely or that the part be replaced with another type of food.

People are requesting to have the part removed because they believe it is disrespectful to Asian cultures. The meals on display are intended to be 'gross,' in order to inspire the guest to respond to his inquiries properly. Nevertheless, many of the dishes he serves to his visitors come from various Asian cultures. According to the petition, he's been serving dishes like balut, century-old caviar, and frog legs, which are commonly consumed by Asians.

The complaint goes on to say that throughout these episodes including the section, Corden has openly termed these items "very awful" and "horrific". This piece is not only racially inappropriate and disrespectful, but it also supports anti-Asian prejudice in the midst of the incessant Asian racist attacks that have been recurring. Numerous Asian Americans are routinely ridiculed and insulted for their ancestral cuisine and this feature just serves to amplify and promote such behaviour The petition is still active.

