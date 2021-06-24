James Corden Reveals He's Lost 35 Pounds Despite 'hating' Working Out

James Corden recently spoke about his weight loss journey and how he lost about 35 pounds. He went on to express just how much he hated working out and how he distrusts his trainers. When he made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he spoke about his experience with working out. He even went on to say that if given a chance he would want to do absolutely nothing.

James Corden tells Howard Stern about working out

James Corden's weight loss journey was absolutely despicable according to the TV show host. When asked if he lost weight, he said that he had lost around 35 pounds or a bit more. He then went on to say that he was trying to work out but he isn't good at it. He further said that it was terrible and that he hated it. Speaking about his busy days, he said that there is very little time that he gets for himself in the day, given that he has three children and a show that he runs. He then went on to explain how he feels when he has an hour to himself but he has to spend it doing something he hates. He revealed that he would rather prefer lying down. He said that he has mastered the art of doing nothing and can lie on a couch, and stare at the corner of a rug.

Talking about personal trainers, he said that he also doesn't trust them because they don't seem to be motivated enough to help him lose weight. He thinks that he has 'burned through' at least 75 personal trainers, and believes that they don't want him to lose quickly because whenever he is charged up, they give him ridiculously simple exercise which might not make him lose even a pound. He then said that whenever he is all pumped up they ask him to put an elastic band around his knees and do the bare minimum. He then said that he thinks he would be lucky if he lost even a pound in a week. He then jokingly said that it made sense that they don't want him to lose the weight because they are paid by the hour, so they don't want him to shift this quickly.

James Corden and the Friends Reunion

After running on air for 10 years, the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S was back for a reunion on May 27, 2021. Comedian and host James Corden hosted them, as they discussed what it was like working with each other and recreated scenes like the Quiz scene from the show. The cast of friends which includes, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Matt Le Blanc, and David Schwimmer, were back for yet another reunion with James Corden. The six were seen in the Carpool Karaoke segment of The Late Late Show with James Corden on June 19, 2021.

IMAGE: JAMES CORDEN INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.