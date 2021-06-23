James Corden Says He Supports Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Decision To Move To LA

On June 17, 2021, James Corden made an appearance on The Howard Stern Show where he spoke candidly about the various aspects of his life. When Howard Stern asked him about his interaction with Prince Harry in one of the episodes on The Late Late Show with James Corden, he said that he felt like the glimpse of Harry that he saw on the show was the real Harry to him. He then went on to voice his support for the couple who stepped down as royals and moved to LA. James went on to say "I cannot imagine any of it is easy. But I do not think any person in such a position in his life is easy. I have never really spoken about it to him in-depth." Talking about Harry's character he said "The Harry you saw on the clip we did on the open-top bus, that to me is a great reflection of the person I know."

Prince Harry on The Late Late Show with James Corden

On February 26, 2021, The Late Late Show with James Corden released an episode where the host James Corden toured around Los Angeles with Prince Harry in an open bus. The episode began with James offering Harry some tea, and the two went on to explore houses in LA. One of these houses was the house that featured on the show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Prince Harry went on to say that he had a great time on the show, as the two were joking around. Meghan Markle made an appearance in the episode when she video called Harry when he was on the show. The episode was said to have unravelled a side of the former royalty that the public had never seen.

Meghan and Harry's stepping down as royals

In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced that they would be stepping down as royals in the UK. This meant that the couple will no longer represent the Queen, and Harry would cease duties for all British military appointments. The couple then moved to LA with their children Archie and Lilibet, where they will now continue to live. However, they are preparing to return to London for Princess Diana's 60th birth anniversary, and the unveiling of her statue. IMAGE: THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN INSTAGRAM, PRINCE HARRY INSTAGRAM

