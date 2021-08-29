The American action superstar, Tom Cruise became the recent talk of the town when the English actor, comedian James Corden shared a recent story about the time when the Hollywood actor requested to park his helicopter in the TV host's London yard. As per the People magazine, Corden told in his 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' viewers about the incident on Tuesday after news surfaced that Cruise had landed his helicopter on a yard that belongs to a family who lives in the United Kingdom.

Amusing text exchange between Tom Cruise and James Corden

Corden said, "True story about Tom Cruise. This summer, no way to say this without sounding like a prick, it's true. This summer, me and Tom Cruise were texting about meeting up in London."

He further added that Cruise asked him about where he was staying and Corden texted back that he was staying in St. Johns Wood, referring to London's central location. After looking at the text, Cruise said, “Cool, can I land my helicopter there?” Following that text message, Corden said that he assumed that Cruise was just joking.

Corden then took out his phone and read the text message interaction to his viewers, indicating that the above story is true and then pointed the phone toward the camera. According to the text exchanges, Cruise replied Corden, "What? You are here? We gotta find some time to grab some dinner. Are you at Coworth? I can land my Heli there."

Corden then answered in the texts that he will be living in the UK until August and that he would love to meet Cruise. The Mission Impossible actor then answered that this is exactly what they will be doing. Further, he again asked that will it be okay if he lands his helicopter in the yard?

Seeing those strings of questions, Corden gave him a series of laughing weeping emoticons and looking at the reply Cruise asked, "Does this mean no?" Jokingly, the host said that he will measure the area but he believes that Cruise can't land a helicopter in St. Johns Wood. Replying to the text, Cruise said that Corden would be shocked to know where he can land.

When Tom Cruise landed his helicopter in a field

Recently, Cruise shocked a family in the United Kingdom when his chopper landed in the family's Warwickshire yard when the neighbouring Coventry Airport was briefly closed, according to People magazine. Alison Webb a member of the family said that the day proved to be fantastic. It was unbelievable, and she is still not sure how it occurred.

Alison and her family were informed that their yard was required for an unidentified ‘VIP who was running late’ and they were surprised to see the Mummy actor exit the chopper which was landed on their field. She further said that she thought having the helicopter land in the yard would be fun for the kids. “He (Cruise) basically arrived and got out and it was like 'Wow'" she said.

Cruise even gave her children a tour in the helicopter while he was at a nearby meeting. With costars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff, the 'Mission: Impossible star has been in the region shooting the seventh episode of his famous action franchise. After showing up at the Wimbledon finals last month, they generated quite a sensation among the locals. 'Mission: Impossible 7' is set to hit cinemas on May 27, 2022, according to People magazine.

(Image Credit: AP)