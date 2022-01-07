James Corden Tests Positive For COVID-19; Cancels All Of His Upcoming Shows

With numerous celebrity artists announcing that they've tested positive for Covid-19, another artist was recently added to the list. James Corden, who is best known for hosting the popular American late-night talk show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, recently took to social media and announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He also informed everyone that all his upcoming shows had been cancelled for a few days.

The moment he announced that he tested positive for Covid-19, his fans took to the comments section and began suggesting ways to take all the necessary precautions and wished him a speedy recovery.

James Corden tests COVID positive

A spokesperson of James Corden recently took to his official Twitter handle and announced an update on his behalf, informing everyone that the artist had tested positive for Covid-19. He further informed everyone that he was fully vaccinated and added that he was fortunate that he was feeling completely fine.

Adding to it, he also announced that his show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, will go off air for the next few days and urged everyone to stay safe.

The announcement read, "I just tested positive for covid 19. I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James X" (sic)

An update from James. pic.twitter.com/DIssDUuNzD — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 6, 2022

Many of the fans took to James Corden's latest Tweet and began advising him of multiple methods to stay healthy during this tough time while others hoped for him to get well soon. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to James Corden's announcement of him testing positive for Covid-19.

Awww damn. Get better asap. And why are all the late night hosts testing positive at the same time? — TV Addict (@TVAddict617) January 7, 2022

Take this one antiviral take alpha cyclodextrin tablet (used for cholestrol reduction ) and Kalamata olives which contains hydroxytyrosol antiviral seen reduction in virus as both affect the spike protein virus . Also take black chokeberry juice antiviral . — Streets Search (@pbalachandran30) January 7, 2022

For immunity take vitc , vit d , zinc and selenium ( brazil nuts) u feel fine. — Streets Search (@pbalachandran30) January 7, 2022

get well soon papa mochi!💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/5s6grPcvSr — kim taeyie 💜 (@taehyung7895) January 7, 2022

Image: Instagram/@j_corden