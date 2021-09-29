James Corden’s ‘Late Late Show’ Brings Back Studio Audience For First Time Since Pandemic

After Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, James Corden’s Late Late Show became the latest night show to bring back studio audience since the pandemic began. The night program resumed taping with an in-person crowd in Los Angeles on Monday, September 27.

As the coronavirus pandemic descended in the US in March, all of the major late-night shows had suspended live-audience tapings. It is when the COVID vaccines became widely available earlier this year the makers have resumed shooting with studio audiences.

On Monday, James Corden's Late Late Show opened with a panoramic look at the audience with the crowd applauding and cheering wildly for the camera. Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Khloe Kardashian appeared on the show with the first studio audience on the show since the pandemic.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Corden opened the show referring to the masked audience as, "We’re very happy we can see all of your eyes and eyebrows,” He then jokingly said, "Why did we stop having an audience? What was the reason for that?” To which Bandleader Reggie Watts replied, “I think we just wanted to try something different.”

On the official Instagram handle, a short video was also shared announcing the arrival first live audience since the pandemic began. "Nice to see you all again ❤️[sic]" captioned the video.

The CBS' late-night show's audience earlier comprised members of the show’s staff. Now with the in-person audience, James Corden's show is one of the last shows after Jimmy Kimmel Live! who brought back a live audience in June. Currently, Comedy Central’s The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers are the only major nightly shows without live audiences. Earlier this year, NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Show With Stephen Colbert on CBS returned to live-audience tapings.

Recently, James Corden's Late Late Show faced severe backlash from the K-pop boy band's BTS ARMY for calling BTS's presence at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), 'unusual'. Following which the ARMY began to flood the video with protesting comments on social media in response to which the videos of the host calling out BTS were deleted.

As James Corden opened the show, he was quoted as saying, "The United Nations General Assembly kicked off this morning in New York City, and it started with some pretty unusual visitors... BTS were there. BTS visited the UN... Although lots of people are saying why are BTS there, the world leaders have no choice but to take BTS seriously. BTS has one of the largest ARMY on the planet earth. Historic moment. It actually marks the first time that 15 year old girls everywhere found themselves wishing that they were Secretary General António Guterres."

