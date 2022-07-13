James Franco To Make A Comeback In Films Four Years After Sexual Misconduct Row

Actor James Franco is currently focusing on his derailed career and will soon be making his acting comeback with director Bille August’s forthcoming project. Franco will return to the screens after a long hiatus post his sexual misconduct controversy. Reportedly, the actor landed up in legal trouble after he was accused of sexual misconduct by his former students from his now-closed Studio 4. However, the case was settled in 2021 with the Spider-Man actor agreeing to pay $2.2 million.

Following the sexual misconduct case, James Franco's reputation in the industry was tarnished with several actors and directors refusing to work with him. However, almost four years after the allegations, James is all set to once again face the arclights.

James Franco to return to the films after four years

James Franco is away from the limelight for quite a few years. However, as per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, Franco will be collaborating with Danish director Bille August to play the lead role in the post-World War II coming-of-age drama Me, You, which is adapted from the novel Tu, Mia by Erri De Luca. In the film, Franco will be sharing screen space with actors like Tom Hollander and Daisy Jacob. Moreover, the film is said to go on the floor in September.

James Franco opens up about his sexual misconduct case

Earlier, on SiriusXM`s The Jess Cagle podcast, James opened up about all the allegations against him wherein he confessed that he did sleep with his students. "Look, I'll admit I did sleep with students. I didn`t sleep with anybody in that particular class. But, over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students and that was wrong," Franco said.

He added, "But like I said, it`s not why I started the school and I wasn`t the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn't a 'master plan' on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn`t have been."

In the podcast, he also opened up about his sex addiction, stating that he was 'hooked on to it' for 20 years. For the unversed, Franco stepped away from acting after a series of allegations were made by multiple women in early 2018.