James Gandolfini's Epic Hungover Scene From 'The Sopranos' Cherished By Robert Patrick

The Sopranos was one of the popular American crime drama series that began streaming in 1999 and went on to become one of the most-loved shows of all time. As several members from The Sopranos cast began a podcast named Talking Sopranos, hosted by Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, the latest one was of actor Robert Patrick reminiscing James Gandolfini's epic scene from the show.

Robert Patrick on Talking Sopranos

According to the report by New York Post, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa along with The Sopranos actor, Robert Patrick recently discussed their first day on the sets and recalled James Gandolfini’s epic character. Patrick then mentioned his first day on set and how he tried to provoke Gandolfini about coming to work hungover. He further revealed their conversation stating, “I had never met Mr. Gandolfini. I am out front on a bench smoking a cigarette with Jimmy after we’d just done this read through. And we’re trying to get to know each other a little bit because we’re supposed to be high school buddies.”

He continued, “As the conversation was winding up, I said to him, ‘You know the scene where you come to get your money, you better bring your f – – king A-game.’ And he looked at me said, ‘Oh, I’ll bring my f – – king A-game.’ ” Robert Patrick then revealed how Gandolfini threw his cigarette at him while walking off. He further revealed that later, the two of them met again, during a scene, where Tony arrives to collect the money that Davey borrowed and loses in a high-stakes poker game. Patrick continued, “[Gandolfini] came in and said, ‘How’s your balls?’ I said, ‘They’re fine.’ And he said, ‘I’m hungover, let’s do this f – – king scene. And man, it was one take. And he scared the living s – – t out of me. I was so intimidated. What a fantastic experience.”

The Sopranos cast

Apart from Robert Patrick, Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, other popular cast members of the show included actors like Michael Gandolfini, Lorraine Bracco, Dominic Chianese, Vincent Pastore, Tony Sirico, Corey Stoll, Robert Iler, Nancy Marchand, Federico Castelluccio, Robert Funaro, Vera Farmiga, Aida Turturro and many more.

(Image credit: AP/ROBERT PATRICK INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.