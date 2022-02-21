James Gunn Announces Engagement With Girlfriend And Actor Jennifer Holland; See Post

Director and writer James Gunn, who's always grabbing headlines for his work in the superhero genre, announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend and Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland. The filmmaker dropped the news subtly as he posted a picture of Jennifer taking a sip from a mug while flashing her gorgeous engagement ring.

Jennifer Holland shared a picture alongside her fiance as they shed smiles against a picturesque backdrop. She captioned the image as 'Happiness' followed by a trail of emoticons. As soon as the duo dropped the news, several celebrities including Viola Davis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, among others poured in congratulatory messages via comments.

James Gunn gets engaged to longtime girlfriend and actor Jennifer Holland

Taking to his Instagram handle Monday, February 21, The Suicide Squad director dropped a gorgeous sunkissed picture of Holland she held a mug in her hands while flashing the huge rock on her ring finger. In the caption, he dropped the red heart emoticon. Take a look.

The filmmaker received love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like "well this just makes me smile. Have a great weekend guys", "one of the coolest couples ever", "power couple" among others. Other members from the entertainment industry like Lesley-Ann Brandt wrote, "Awe. Congratulations you two", while Viola Davis mentioned, "Aaaaaaaahhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!!!"

Jennifer also shared a picture from the same day, where the couple can be seen posing amid a serene location. While Holland wore a pink sweater with a denim jacket, Gunn opted for a black puffer jacket. In the caption, she wrote, "Happiness".

Jennifer and Gunn shower love on each other via adorable social media posts. On the occasion of Valentine's day, Jennifer shared a glimpse of Gunn with their furry pooch and penned a heartwarming note that read," When my mom was nearing the end of her life, one of the things that weighed heaviest on her was the thought that I might not be loved as fully as she thought that I deserved. I only wish that she could have known that I would one day meet you, James. Happy Valentine’s Day to the absolute best human I know, and the best kind of partner a mom could ever hope for their daughter to meet.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@JAMESGUNN