James Gunn Appreciates Margot Robbie, Says He Shot The 'coolest Action Sequence' With Her

The upcoming film, The Suicide Squad will be introducing several new characters and will also have some of them reprising their roles such as Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Most fans and critics agreed that Margot Robbie is excellent in the role of Harley Quinn and can’t wait for the film’s release. Recently, director James Gunn teased a massive action scene with her and revealed that he shot the “coolest action sequence” with Margot.

James Gunn shot the "coolest action sequence" with Margot Robbie

Speaking to AP, James Gunn said, “She can do anything. Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress.” He said that she embodies the character, she is able to do comedy and she is able to do drama too. She is a pure athlete physically and is able to do stunts in a “graceful, magnificent and beautiful way.” Further, he added, “And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around (Robbie’s character) Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favourite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before.”

Taking to Twitter, James repeated the same he told the website and added that the sequence he shot with Harley Quinn was the coolest he has ever done. He also praised her once again for being one of the most impressive performers he has worked with. He wrote, “This is true. Not only the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it’s probably the coolest action sequence I’ve ever shot. #TheSuicideSquad The Suicide Squad @SuicideSquadWB @MargotRobbie.”

This is true. Not only the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it’s probably the coolest action sequence I’ve ever shot. #TheSuicideSquad The Suicide Squad @SuicideSquadWB @MargotRobbie https://t.co/nnFMtPG28i — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2021

Netizens can’t wait to see Harley in James Gunn's movie and agreed to his opinion by dropping comments such as, “Yes yes I can’t wait to see Harley James you’re a genius.” The other said, “She is such a fantastic Harley. I can't imagine anyone else in that role.” Take a look below.

Yes yes I can’t wait to see Harley James you’re a genius — CarolinaChris 26 (@CarolinaChrisET) May 19, 2021

She is such a fantastic Harley. I can't imagine anyone else in that role. — Brand Reed (@vol1312) May 19, 2021

I bet Margot kills it in that scene — Cruikshank the Comic Book Guy (@CruikshankCom1c) May 19, 2021

Can't wait to see it... 🤩 — Fábio Rodrigues (@Picollo1979) May 19, 2021

So excited! Margot's Quinn is probably my favorite character in the DCEU 👀 — JeremyNoir Productions (@JeremyNoirVA) May 19, 2021

(IMAGE: JAMES GUNN, MARGOT ROBBIE'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.