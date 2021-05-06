James Gunn Comments 'nothing Better' As Sylvester Stallone Poses With His Ramdogs

James Gunn completely agrees with Sylvester Stallone’s latest Instagram post. The Rambo actor took to Instagram shared pictures of him with his dogs. Along with the picture, Sylvester also spoke about the relationship between a man and his dog. Suicide Squad director James Gunn heartily agreed with Stallone take on it.

James Gunn gives a thumbs up to Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post

Many celebrities often post pictures with their furry friends. These pictures and video go viral in no time. Recently, actor Sylvester Stallone joined this bandwagon. The Rambo actor took to Instagram and shared several pictures of himself with dogs. The first picture was a hand-painted Rambo poster, the next one was a 20-something Sylvester posing for a picture with a puppy in his lap.

The next few pictures were of Sylvester posing with many other dogs on and off set. Along with this Instagram post, Sylvester Stallone wrote, “Ramdog and friends. Is there anything more perfect than the companionship of our four-legged friends? P.S. RAMDOG JUST MAY BE ON TRAIL AGAIN. Maybe”. Take a look at Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post below:

Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post was instantly flooded with plenty of likes and comments. The Suicide Squad director James Gunn also commented on Stallone post. He agreed with Stallone’s take on the relationship human beings share with their dogs. Take a look at James Gunn’s comment on Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post below.

James Gunn announces Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn shared great news with his fans amidst the gloomy atmosphere created by the pandemic. The Suicide Squad director revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be hitting theatres on May 5, 2023. The first movie in this MCU franchise was released in 2014 and since then these bunch of mavericks have become a fan favourite. This news comes as a relief to fans since the COVID-19 pandemic left cinema halls deserted for months. He also shared a poster of the upcoming film and added, “Se you all in theatres two years from Wednesday. 5.5.23. #gotg #guardiansofthegalaxy #guardiansofthegalaxyvol3”. Take a look at James Gunn’s Instagram post below.

IMAGE: JAMES GUNN'S INSTAGRAM, SYLVESTER STALLONE'S INSTAGRAM

