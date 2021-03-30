James Gunn Opens Up About Bringing Harley Quinn's Character 'to Life' In The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has established himself as a strong name among the filmmakers who have directed superhero sci-fi films. He has been associated to Marvel films since many years, having directed multiple MCU films in the last few years. However, he is now getting set to bring his first directorial venture in the DCU with The Suicide Squad, which is a sequel to the previous one. In his recent tweet, Gunn has heaped praises on one of the famous characters of DC comics, Harley Quinn, along with describing his own experience in bringing that character “to life”.

James Gunn on bringing Harley Quinn “to life”

The announcement of James Gunn being recruited to direct the new instalment of Suicide Squad had created a lot of excitement and speculations among fans. Even though the filmmaker has already proved his mettle in directing Marvel films, the decision of getting him to direct a DC film was unexpected, as the characters that he has worked on in Marvel films were completely different from those of DC films. However, the film is expected to release in a matter of a few months and Gunn has expressed his excitement for the film.

In a simple yet heartfelt message, Gunn has described about his experience of working on the character of Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad, which is played by Margot Robbie. He began his message by saying that he has “loved” the character ever since she “debuted as an animated character”. He then expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to bring the character to life “in all her nutso glory”. The netizens promptly started sending their reactions to the tweets, saying that they were “excited” to see what he has done with the character in the film.

Can’t wait to see what you do with her! — ReleaseTheAyerCut (@RTAyerCutSS) March 26, 2021

I’m super excited we get to see her in black and red in a full film! Can’t wait! — Robert JamesðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ #SnyderCut #RestoreTheSynderVerse (@Jazzyruf) March 26, 2021

She looks incredible! — Alex Walason (@AlexWalason) March 26, 2021

James Gunn is best known for directing the hit Marvel movie franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, which has received a strongly positive response from both the critics and the audience. He has also been involved in the making of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Some of his other films include Slither and Super. More details about The Suicide Squad are expected to be released soon.