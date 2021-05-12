James Gunn Reacts To Dave Bautista's Exit From GOTG 3, Calls Him 'irreplaceable'

Dave Bautista who played Drax The Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy has been quite the fan favourite. But the actor took to Twitter recently and shared that even though the character will continue to be a part of the film series, he won't be playing the part anymore. Along with fans who were disappointed at the news, it was Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who stated that Dave Bautista as Drax can never be replaced.

Dave Bautista confirms exit from Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Dave Bautista took to his Twitter handle to clarify the news about Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The Hollywood star stated that Drax isn't going anywhere, the only difference would be that it would be some other actor playing the character in the superhero film, and not him. Dave also added that he would be 54-years-old when the third installment of the James Gunn film would release.

After Dave Bautista clarified that he won't be returning as Drax The Destroyer, Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn replied to his tweet. He mentioned that Dave is the real Drax for him and can never be replaced. He also added that Dave has the right to do whatever he wants with his acting choices. Dave Bautista will be next seen front-lining Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead. Gunn, on the other hand, will be soon seen making his DCEU debut with his own version of The Suicide Squad.

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ❤️ @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

It was confirmed by Marvel that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be released on May 5, 2023. Director James Gunn stated that the film will serve as the epic conclusion to the story he began in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy and also dismissed rumors about it being set before Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cast also includes Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and others. The movie is also said to feature Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. Director James Gunn has disclosed that it is his last planned movie with the team as he completes the trilogy.

