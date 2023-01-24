James Gunn Reacts To Fan Who Asked Him Not To Cast Marvel Actors In DCU

James Gunn, who now serves as the co-CEO of DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran, reacted to a fan’s tweet. The fan told him to not cast actors he’s worked with in the MCU in DCU. James Gunn is yet to announce some of the new projects and cast for upcoming DCU projects.

The fan tweeted out to James Gunn, saying that he should not “encourage” ‘the Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast to join his upcoming projects in the DCU. He added that the director should instead find “fresh” talent who can help build “brilliant” characters.

The fan said that audiences need to create new memories with the characters and stories “instead of swimming in the same muddy pond.” He added that it’s not just him feeling this way, but other fans as well.

“.@JamesGunn please do not encourage #GotG cast to follow you to DCU,” said the fan on Twitter.

He added, “Find fresh actors that can craft brilliant characters and forge new memories for audiences, instead of swimming in the same muddy pond. I know I am not alone in feeling this way. Rebirth, not reuse. Please.”

James Gunn replied saying that there are “hundreds of roles to cast”. He added that it’s always been part of his process to cast both new talents as well as talents that he’s worked with. He concluded by saying that his priority is to ensure that the actor “fits the role & they’re easy to work with.”

We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with. https://t.co/akXKoj70AS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 21, 2023

Changes in the DCU after James Gunn’s entry

After the release of Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’, the duo of James Gunn and Peter Safran joined the DCU as co-CEOs.

While 'Black Adam' had teased the return of Henry Cavill as 'Superman' in the DCU with a post-credits scene, James Gunn announced on Twitter that this won’t be the case, as they’re looking to tell the story of a young Superman.

Cameron also scrapped ‘Wonder Woman 3’, which was already under development. Another potential change in the DCU is Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman’. While Momoa was rumoured to be leaving the project after ‘Aquaman 2’, he recently said during an event that he will always remain Aquaman, and he might play other characters as well.

James Gunn is set to announce part of the upcoming DC slate later this month, which will include details of upcoming projects, cast, and release dates.