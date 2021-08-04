James Gunn Reacts To The Suicide Squad Getting Negative Reviews, Says 'I'll Live'

James Gunn's much-awaited DC movie Suicide Squad's negative reviews started floating around on the web before the movie even released. A user recently took to Twitter and mentioned that the movie was being review bombed, to which director James Gunn replied and said that these kinds of things happened in big movies and that 'he will live'.

James Gunn on his movie The Suicide Squad's review bombing

Ahead of the release of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, some people are trying to review-bomb the film before it premieres publicly. Review bombing is an act in which groups go to sites with user review features and intentionally leave negative reviews on a film or video game for reasons not necessarily related to the quality of said film or game. This is apparently something that is happening to The Suicide Squad despite it not hitting HBO Max and theatres in US until August 5, 2021.

I hear The Suicide Squad is being review-bombed by the Snyder Cut crew. Why? Because something shows a movie can be dark as well as fun and actually have some personality in its characters? @JamesGunn hasn’t let me down yet. — Hyde (@hydeandgeek) August 3, 2021

A user tweeted "I hear The Suicide Squad is being review-bombed by the Snyder Cut crew. Why? Because something shows a movie can be dark as well as fun and actually have some personality in its characters?@JamesGunn hasn’t let me down yet." James Gunn replied to the user and wrote "I’ll live - stuff like this means nothing in the big picture. (And important to point out most the SnyderCut fans have been supportive, it’s only a few who feel it’s worthwhile spending their time doing stuff like this.)"

I’ll live - stuff like this means nothing in the big picture. (And important to point out most the SnyderCut fans have been supportive, it’s only a few who feel it’s worthwhile spending their time doing stuff like this.) — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 3, 2021

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad (2016) and the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It was written and directed by James Gunn and stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. In the film, a task force of convicts are sent to destroy a Nazi-era laboratory and encounter the giant alien Starro. The Suicide Squad was theatrically released in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2021, and is scheduled to release in the United States on August 5, while streaming on HBO Max for a month starting the following day.

Image: Suicide Squad Instagram and AP

