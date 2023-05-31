James Gunn Recreates Succession Scene With Brother Sean, Praises Makers

The HBO show Succession is receiving critical acclaim for its fourth and final season, which concluded on Sunday (May 28). Among their several admirers, one also included filmmaker and DC co-creator, James Gunn. The director took to his Twitter handle to share his appreciation for the show.

In season 3, Roy patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his son Roman (Kieran Culkin) visit the eccentric tech tycoon Lukas Mattsson (Alexander Skarsgard). James Gunn and his brother Sean Gunn replicated the Succession scenario, which shows Roman and Lukas side by side and the two filmmaking brothers passing through the same gate. The scene was shot at Villa La Cassinella at Lake Como in Italy. In the tweet, Gunn said, “Succession truly stuck the landing. A stunning finale that raises the bar on the storytelling capable on television. @succession @StreamOnMax.”

More about Succession

American dark comedy-drama series Succession is streamed on HBO. The satirical television series was created by Jesse Armstrong. The story of Succession gave viewers a look inside the lives of the Roy family, the pioneers of the made-up legacy media corporation Waystar Royco.

Logan Roy, the patriarch, is at the forefront of the narrative as he gets ready to name his successor. The company's future, however, is uncertain due to a severe brain haemorrhage, forcing Logan's offspring - Kendall, Siobhan, Roman, and Connor Roy - to negotiate the shifting power structures and grasp possibilities. Brian Cox portrayed the role of Logan Roy in Succession, while Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck play the four children of the billionaire.,

Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Rob Yang, J Smith-Cameron, and more actors are also included in the cast. The actor Alexander Skarsgrd, who portrays eccentric tech mogul Lukas Matsson, was the program's most recent and notable addition in its third season. Succession lasted for five years and four seasons, from June 3, 2018 to May 28, 2023.