James Gunn Reveals Moment From 'Suicide Squad' That Inspired Him To Make 'Peacemaker'

The first season of Peacemaker starring John Cena in the titular role aired its final episode on February 17. The show is a spin-off of the 2021 movie The Suicide Squad and follows the story of Christopher Smith / Peacemaker played by Cena. The first season of DCEU's first series received widespread critical acclaim. The show was written and directed by James Gunn. The filmmaker recently shared that exact moment from The Suicide Squad that gave him the idea to make the Peacemaker series.

James Gunn shares the one scene from Suicide Squad that spawned Peacemaker series

In a new interview with Vulture, James Gunn shared what the idea was in creating a spin-off of John Cena's character, Peacemaker, for a new mini-series. The filmmakers explained that there was this one particular scene with Cena's character from The Suicide Squad that gave him the idea. He said, "There’s one really specific moment with me and John that I can trace the origin of this show back to. It’s the moment in The Suicide Squad where Peacemaker is holding his gun on Ratcatcher 2 and he’s about to kill her. I went into this tight closeup of his eyes. So I’m talking to John on the God Mic about what he’s feeling, and I see his eyes switch. I see him go to this incredibly sad, vulnerable place."

Gunn explained that it was that scene that made him realise that John Cena was not just a performer who was funny, but he bought in several vulnerable layers to the character.

James Gunn returns for Peacemaker season 2

James Gunn is all set to return for Peacemaker season 2 and will write and direct all the episodes. For season one, Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the series and directed five of them including the season finale of Peacemaker. The first season of Peacemaker also featured Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. The first season followed John Cena's Peacemaker as he joins "Project Butterfly", a black ops squad that targets parasitic, butterfly-like aliens.

Image: Instagram/@jamesgunn