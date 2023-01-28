DCU Co-chief James Gunn Reveals Why 'Titans' And 'Doom Patrol' Are Cancelled

DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn has come forward with an explanation of what led to the cancellation of the popular DCU series Doom Patrol and Titans. Gunn said that the cancellations were made before they started their reign. James Gunn took over DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran in early December 2022.

James Gunn took to Twitter in order to clear the air about the cancellation of the shows. He revealed that they weren’t behind the cancellations, as they came after the decision was taken. He wished the cast and crew for both of the shows well.

“The decision to end the series precedes us,” said James Gunn on Twitter, in response to a tweet from a fan. He added, “But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows.”

The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows. https://t.co/jdqDc9TqU1 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 26, 2023

More on Doom Patrol and Titans

Doom Patrol featured Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, April Bowlby, Diane Guerrero, Joivan Wade and Michelle Gomez. Brendan Fraser made a resurgence with his role in Doom Patrol as Robotman and is currently in the running for an Academy Award for Best Actor for A24's The Whale.

Titans, on the other hand, featured stars Brenton Thwaites, Anna Diop, Teagan Croft and Ryan Potter. While Titans had been running since 2018 with four seasons released, Doom Patrol kicked off in 2019. Doom Patrol also has four seasons out.

Both of the shows were eventually picked up by HBO Max, and received critical acclaim since their beginning. Doom Patrol follows the journey of a bunch of misfit superheroes, who are still learning to control their powers.

Titans is based on the next generation of DC characters who find their own place apart from the Justice League and must work together as heroes to fight their own battles.

What's to come from the DCU

James Gunn is yet to announce the DC slate for the next eight to ten years. After the Guardians of the Galaxy director took over DC studios, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was cancelled, and Henry Cavill was removed as Superman. Upcoming films in the DCU are Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.