James Gunn Shares Possible Superman: Legacy Teaser With Social Media Post

DC Studios co-boss James Gunn recently took to social media to tease the upcoming Superman flick he's announced in the new DC slate. James Gunn posted an image on Twitter from Steve Beach’s Superman comic from December 2022. The tweet has gained more than 10,000 retweets, with fans anticipating that it’s a nod to the recently-announced Superman: Legacy.

In the post, Superman is seen ascending into the sky, and he’s set to go even beyond the clouds. The official description of Steve Beach’s Superman issue shines some light on what we can expect from Superman: Legacy.

"The Dark Crisis is over, and a new dawn shines on the DCU! In the wake of cataclysmic battles with Mongul, Henry Bendix, and Pariah’s Dark Army, Kal-El is back on Earth and here to stay. And the people of our planet are ready to look up, up, and away into a brighter tomorrow."

Fans are anticipating that Superman: Legacy will be based on Grant Morrison's 2012 series "All-Star Superman."

James Gunn on Superman: Legacy

During the announcement of the DC slate, James Gunn said the film will focus on a younger version of Superman. He added that it will be about “his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing”. Gunn added that the Superman film will focus on the Man of Steel’s kindness “in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.”

The film will also focus on the time when Superman is still learning the ropes at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, and hasn’t been romantically linked with Lois Lane yet. James Gunn is currently writing the script for the project and might serve as the director as well. Henry Cavill is not returning to the project, as confirmed by James Gunn previously on Twitter.

Upcoming DCU projects

James Gunn’s DC slate has revealed a plan for the next eight to ten years. However, there are still a few projects from the current DC timeline which will release ahead of the reboot. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will release on March 17. Subsequently, The Flash will release on June 16, and will essentially serve as a reboot for the DC Universe.

Subsequent projects planned in the near future are Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As the aforementioned projects are in the post-production phase, we can expect to see all of them in 2023.