James Gunn Shares Still From 'The Suicide Squad' Featuring Idris Elba; Excited Fans React

The Suicide Squad is one of the highly anticipated ventures of the year, directed by popular filmmaker James Gunn. While not much has been revealed about the sequel, Gunn has recently shared a new picture from the film on Instagram that features some of the main characters of the film. The still shows the look sported by Idris Elba in the film, with Gunn sharing a few details about the scene captured in this poster. His post took no time in receiving reactions from fans, who made all kinds of speculations about the sequel.

James Gunn shares a still from The Suicide Squad

While the film is touted as a sequel, the film will witness a reboot, as it has been merely adapted from the previous film. Sharing a few details about the still, he has posted, James Gunn wrote in his caption, “Squad Undercover in Corto Maltese: Ratcatcher 2, The Thinker, Bloodsport, & Polka Dot Man in #TheSuicideSquad”. Netizens promptly sent their reactions to the still, with many of them praising the look given to Idris Alba. While they acknowledged the rest of the characters, some of them were even seen asking about Harley Quinn.

IMAGE: JAMES GUNN'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

James Gunn has worked as both the writer and director of this film. The plot of the film revolves around a team full of convicts who have been recruited to destroy a prison that was built in the Nazi era where political prisoners were held and various “experiments” had taken place. According to cbr.com, Gunn has revealed that while this film does not focus much on its previous instalment, it will not be contradicting the same. Along with Idris Elba, the film also stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Peter Capaldi among others.

James Gunn is best known for his work in Guardians of the Galaxy and its sequel. He will be next seen reprising his position as the director in the third instalment of the franchise, which is part of Phase 4 of Marvel Studios. While not much has been known about when the film would release, it is expected to arrive around 2023.

IMAGE: JAMES GUNN'S INSTAGRAM

