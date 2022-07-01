James Gunn Slams Netizens Who 'weaponize' Chris Pratt's Post About His Daughter Eloise

Popular Hollywood star Chris Pratt faced heaps of criticism when he shared a post online dedicated to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, in which he thanked her for their 'healthy daughter' Eloise. Netizens believed the actor was being 'insensitive' to his ex-wife Anna Faris, as their 9-year-old son Jack was born seven weeks premature and faced several health issues. The actor's Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn has now stood in support of him and slammed those trying to 'weaponize' his post against him.

James Gunn slams those criticising Chris Pratt for post on Eloise

James Gunn spoke up and several criticisms about Chris Pratt being 'insensitive' to his ex and their son surfaced online. The director supported the Hollywood actor and replied to a tweet as he slammed those who 'weaponized' the actor's tweet about his 'awesome son'. He wrote, "He said he was grateful for his healthy daughter and somehow people, apparently like you, tried to weaponize that against his awesome son who was born prematurely."

That isn’t what he said. He said he was grateful for his healthy daughter and somehow people, apparently like you, tried to weaponize that against his awesome son who was born premature. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 29, 2022

The actor also spoke to Men’s Health Magazine and expressed how infuriated he was by the flack Pratt has been receiving for the last few months. He called him 'one of the best people' in his life and hailed him for being 'unspeakably kind' to those around him. He mentioned that there are several things that have been 'made up about' the actor, which made him 'very angry'. He said-

"He's an especially loving father, and there's just a lot of stuff that people have literally just made up about him. About his politics, about who he is, about what he believes of other people. I mean it's, it's just insane. And it really gets me very, very, angry."

Chris Pratt's Instagram post about daughter Eloise

The Jurassic World Dominion actor took to his social media account in November 2021 and wrote an emotional note dedicated to his wife. In the note, he thanked his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger for their 'gorgeous healthy daughter'. He called his wife his 'greatest treasure' and posted a sweet picture of the duo caught in a candid moment. He wrote-

"She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love! Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure is right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie Card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. Love you, honey"

