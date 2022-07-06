James Gunn Teases 'awesome' Soundtrack For 'Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special'

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is all set to hit OTT platform Disney+ later this year, with fans already beaming with excitement to binge-watch James Gunn's TV special. Sharing continuity with the films in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, Marvel's Holiday special will see Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementief among others reprise their roles.

Director James Gunn recently teased the upcoming project's soundtrack as he responded to a fan's query on social media. Gunn seemingly confirmed that the Tv special will indeed have its own soundtrack as a curious Twitterati asked him about its 'awesome mix'.

James Gunn teases Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's soundtrack

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, July 9, one fan inquired about the soundtrack status and wrote, "Just curious if there will be an Awesome Mix for the Guardians Christmas Special?." To this, Gunn responded by writing, "Will there ever."

Soundtracks have made for an important part of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, with Gunn himself choosing every track that gets played in the movies. According to Comicbook, the filmmaker revealed that every track will be coming from 'the Zune gifted to Chris Pratt's Peter Quill' at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Spilling details on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 mixtapes, Gunn told Billboard, "Just that it comes from the brown Zune that Yondu gave to Peter Quill. They aren't chosen by his mother, I can tell you that."

Gunn also mentioned that each film's mixtape is 'intricately crafted' with the flow of the respective movie. "When you're putting songs together, there's a flow to the way that the songs work together," he mentioned and added, "And if you put them in the order in the movie, it winds up being too pop-y up front, and too dark on the back half. It gets a little darker as it goes on, especially Vol. 2."

The third volume of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be hitting theatres on May 5, 2023. On the other hand, the Holiday Special and I Am Groot are yet to get release dates.

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

(Image: Twitter/@marvelcountdown/ap)