James Gunn Unveils New Poster Of 'The Suicide Squad' Ahead Of Its Trailer Release

On March 26, 2021, director James Gunn took to his official Twitter handle and dropped a brand-new poster of his upcoming superhero flick, The Suicide Squad. The director unveiled the new poster ahead of the first trailer release. The poster sees the return of Margot Robbie’s character Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s character Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang alongside new anti-heroes like Idris Elba as Vigilante and John Cena as Peacemaker.

Designed by Steve Reeves, the poster adopts the film’s aesthetic and makes clear for the viewers that it will be a different kind of a superhero flick, which will consist of a high level of violence. Sharing the poster, James informed fans that The Suicide Squad trailer will be releasing on March 27.

James Gunn drops The Suicide Squad Poster

Unveiling the new poster, James simply captioned it as, ‘I’ll just drop this here. Did I mention that a trailer is coming tomorrow?’. He further tagged The Suicide Squad. The top of the poster read, “They’re dying to save the world”, which makes it evident that the DC Comics Universe based film also consists of debauchery. As soon as the new poster made its way on the internet, many fans also rushed to retweet it and express their excitement for the film.

A fan shared the poster on his Twitter handle and wrote that it is one of the coolest movie posters he has seen in a very long time. He mentioned that he was already hyped for the trailer and now he really can’t wait. Another one wrote that definitely, the film will be better than the last. A netizen commented that he is highly hyped for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Another one wrote that the release of the poster was "quite sudden".

This is one of the coolest movie posters I've seen in a very long time, I was already hyped for the trailer and now I really can't wait. @JamesGunn you crafty devil, gonna watch on repeat until the movie comes out. https://t.co/JNDXnPEbUH — Devon Wheaton (@Synn2162) March 26, 2021

Dying to see the trailer! ðŸ˜Ž https://t.co/iVlztuO3aX — Jim Lee (@JimLee) March 26, 2021

I AM LOSING ITTTTTTT I CANNOT WAIT https://t.co/m1RGnfYvgJ — Tyler (@tyler_cov) March 26, 2021

The upcoming superhero film which is based on DC Comics is bankrolled by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment and The Safran Company. It is the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe which is also penned by its director James Gunn. The sequel film features an ensemble cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Mathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, Flula Borg and others.

The Suicide Squad release date is August 6, 2021. Furthermore, the list of other popular James Gunn's movies includes Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), its sequel-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 among others.

