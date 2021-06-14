James Gunn Wants Guardians Of Galaxy 3 Release Date Delayed By 2 Months; Read Why

James Gunn, who helmed the successful parts 1&2 of the Guardians of Galaxy franchise is all set to start the third instalment of the movie. Makers of the film, Marvel had earlier informed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 would initially release by May 2023. However, director James Gunn has taken to social media to ask the studios if it’s okay to push the date of the film for another couple of months as a new game is releasing.

The director shared the announcement article of a role-playing science fiction video game to inform how excited he is for its release. Sharing the article about Starfield, James asked if it’s okay to push the dates of the film as he would like to play the game first. He wrote, “The fact that this is coming out just a short while after we start shooting Guardians Vol 3 is an unspeakable cruelty. Will people be too disappointed if we push the movie for another couple of months so I can play this game for a while? @MarvelStudios? Anyone?”

The fact that this is coming out just a short while after we start shooting Guardians Vol 3 is an unspeakable cruelty. Will people be too disappointed if we push the movie for another couple months so I can play this game for a while? @MarvelStudios? Anyone? 😔 https://t.co/ahxQPUl7ZK — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 13, 2021

Starfield, the futuristic action game is set to release in Nov, 2022. The tweet garnered mixed reactions from his as well as fans of Marvel movies. While a few agreed to the delay, others said that they wouldn’t allow it. Meanwhile, one fan pointed out that there is a mix-up with dates and the director should be fine to play the game as it releases in 2022, and not 2021 when the film is being shot. However, no Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 cast members replied to the tweet.

A little about James Gunn’s temporary outing from Marvel movies

Back in 2019, James Gunn was relieved of his duties as the director of Guardians Of The Galaxy Part 3 after a handful of social media posts of the director resurfaced online, sparking a controversy. Within no time, the news pieces saying something on the lines of "James Gunn fired from Guardians Of The Galaxy" began surfacing online. This led to Gunn eventually teaming up with DC to make his version of The Suicide Squad for them. During this time, the Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 cast and crew members who had worked with Gunn and were a part of Marvel’s talent and crew members roster, in addition to several fans of James Gunn's movies, were then seen aggressively defending him and lobbying against the eponymous studio as well as Disney, causing them to eventually reverse their decision.

About James Gunn's The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel to Suicide Squad that released in 2016. The film is directed by James Gunn and has dropped the trailer in April. The director recently told AP that he created the biggest action scene for Margot Robbie in the Suicide Squad. He also complimented her acting skills along with other talents of the actor. Take a look at what the director had to say about Harley Quinne aka Margot.

The film is produced by DC Films, Atlas Entertainment, and The Safran Company. It is the tenth film in the DC Extended Universe. The plot of the film will revolve around the most dangerous super-villains sent by the government to Corto Maltese. They start their search and destroy mission. The film is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, in the UK and then in the US on August 6.

