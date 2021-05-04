James McAvoy Urges Fans To Help India Amid 'massive' COVID Crisis: 'Donate What You Can'

Scottish actor James McAvoy took to Instagram and recorded a video to address the plight of the people in India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the video, the actor called it a 'massive crisis' and shared a link to a crowdfunding campaign to help purchase oxygen concentrator machines and other medical supplies to help support India. In the video message, the actor urged his friends and followers to send help to India as quickly as possible in whatever way they can to help people and their families.

James McAvoy urges fans to donate to India

In the video, the 42-year old X-men actor said, “I think everyone is aware of the situation in India right now. And, it’s really bad. There is a massive, massive crisis and there is not enough oxygen. A doctor friend of mine is getting oxygen where it’s needed as quickly as possible. If you have money, brilliant. If you don’t, tell someone else and spread the word, just your attention is appreciated. Hope the situation in India is better soon. All the best, hope you are healthy and well.”

While captioning the video, he wrote, “India needs help. You can help...donate what you can if you can. Link to just giving page in my Bio. @daivikfoundation.” Scores of his fans were quick to hail the actor for his generosity and kind-heartedness. One of the users wrote, “Always so caring and generous. Thank you.” Another user wrote, “Thank you mate. It’s the least we can do. Spread the word people.” A third user thanked the actor for his help and wrote, “You really have a massive good heart, love. I love you lots.”

Apart from James, American actress Mindy Kaling also extended her support to India amid the crisis. She shared a video on Instagram while depicting the repercussions that were faced by the people in India due to the pandemic. Other than Mindy, several other International celebrities including Shawn Mendes, Jada Pinkett Smith, talk show host Ellen D Generes, Camila Cabello, and more were a few who stood in solidarity with India against the deadly virus while urging fans to donate.

(Image: JAMESMCAVOYREALDEAL/ Instagram/ PTI)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.