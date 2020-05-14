James McAvoy Will Voice Morpheus In 'The Sandman's' Audible Adaptation

James McAvoy is a popular actor known for his films like X-Men: Dark Phoenix and It Chapter 2. He is now making headlines for bagging another prominent role in the audible version of Netflix’s series, The Sandman. Reportedly, James McAvoy is going to lend his voice for the character Morpheus who also goes by the name Dream. The audible adaptation will also have popular faces of the industry including Riz Ahmed, Kat Dennings, Taron Egerton, Samantha Morton, Andy Serkis, Michael Sheen and Bebe Neuwirth. Read more to know about Neil Gaiman's upcoming audible adaptation of The Sandman.

James McAvoy to voice a character in The Sandman's Audible adaptation

The Sandman was initially written by Gaiman and published by DC Comics in the year 1989. Dirk Maggs is a frequent Gaiman collaborator who is known for writing and directing the Audible series, The Sandman. It is also rumoured that the series will adapt the first three graphic novels that were written by Gaiman. Morpheus is one of the seven immortal characters who is pulled from his realm by a cult and imprisoned on earth. Morpheus then manages to escape after decades of captivity. In order to get back his power and rebuild his dominion, he must find three "tools”. The tools will bring him in contact with a panel of some bold characters through the series.

James McAvoy news

On the professional front, James McAvoy was recently seen in the film, It: Chapter 2. He was seen portraying the role of Bill Denbrough in the film. The movie was a continuation of the first half of the film, It which was released in the year 2017. It stars popular faces from the industry including Jessica Chastain, Bill Skarsgård, Stephen King, and Bill Hader. In the same year, McAvoy was seen in two other films including Glass and his famous X-Men: Dark Pheonix.

