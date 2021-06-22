James Michael Tyler Aka Gunther Of 'Friends' Reveals Stage IV Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Actor James Michael Tyler who played the role of Central Perk's barista Gunther in Friends recently revealed that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past 3 years after being diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer. The 59-year-old actor opened up about his battle with cancer and also revealed that he is unable to walk anymore as cancer has spread to his bones.

James Michael Tyler reveals stage IV prostate cancer diagnosis

The actor appeared as a guest on the Today show on Monday, June 21 in which he publicly shared his cancer journey for the first time ever. The actor started the conversation by saying that he is not appearing on the public platform to announce that there is going to be a Friends movie but to let the public know that in September of 2018, he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

According to James, the doctors first discovered his cancer during a routine physical, in which he took his first prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test. Though his early days were "optimistic," Tyler said that cancer mutated during the pandemic, spreading to his bones and spine, resulting in his inability to walk. he added that he wished he had gotten tested sooner and shared that his wife has been his pillar of strength in this journey. He also urged the audience to get a PSA test done while going in for a yearly checkup as if the cancer is caught early it is 99% treatable.

James Michael Tyler wanted to attend the Friends reunion in person

James shared that he had hoped to attend the Friends reunion which aired on HBO Max on May 27, 2021, in person he explained that he was only able to make a virtual appearance due to his health. Talking about the same, James shared that he wanted to be a part of the reunion, and initially, he was going to be on the stage and be able to take part in all the festivities. However, he further explained that it was his decision to however change plans and make a virtual appearance because he did not want to bring a downer on the show as he didn't want to come out and say, "Oh, and by the way, Gunther has cancer."

He also added that the producers of the show were aware of his diagnosis and the cast members like David Schwimmer have communicated with him via Instagram.

James Tyler as Gunther in Friends

The actor played one of the most popular recurring characters in the television show. He played the role of Gunther, the Central Perk employee who was deeply in love with Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel in the show who was oblivious to his feelings. Apart from Friends, the actor has been a part of several tv shows like Scrubs, Modern Music, Just Shoot Me! and Episodes.

