James Phelps & Oliver Phelps Had No Idea Which Weasley Twin They Played In 'Harry Potter'

English actor-brother duo, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps apparently did not know which Weasley twin they were roped in to play in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone until minutes before the film's first table read. James and Oliver, who played the roles of Fred and George in the 2001 film, reunited with their Harry Potter co-star Evanna Lynch and interviewed the latter on their podcast 'Normal Not Normal' as she recently announced her memoir. During their conversation with Evanna, the brother duo took a stroll down memory lane and shared the Harry Potter anecdote of not knowing their roles in the Chris Columbus directorial with the Irish actor.

Phelps brothers on playing Weasley twins in Harry Potter

On February 15, Phelps brothers James Phelps and Oliver Phelps sat down for an extensive virtual interview with Evanna Lynch for a 'Harry Potter Reunion' episode on their 'Normal Not Normal' podcast. In addition to discussing Evanna Lynch's memoir, James and Oliver also revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets from the Daniel Radcliffe starrer. During their candid conversations on the episode, they also discussed the roundabout way they came to know about the role they were roped in to play in the first-ever fantasy film of the Harry Potter film series.

Apparently, the duo had no clue about which Weasley twin they were going to play until "five minutes" before their first table meet of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. On the podcast episode, Evanna asked whether James or Oliver had a preference as to which Weasley brother they played in the film and questioned them about ending up in their roles.

In his response, Oliver said, "We’re talking five minutes before we’re supposed to start, we still had no idea who was Fred and who was George." He also revealed that when enquired the casting director about the same, the latter thought he was joking ad he added, "Now we always like to think they just… 'Oh, you didn’t get the memo about the huge meeting we had in Burbank with like 50 people on the call. But in hindsight, it was probably either Chris, David, or J.K. Rowling just saying, 'James is Fred.'"

Check out the full interview on YouTube below:

